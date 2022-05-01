How to Watch Houston at South Florida in College Softball

After Georgina Corrick's perfect performance, South Florida (USF) will look for the sweep against Houston in college softball.

This USF softball team is really something special. The Bulls put on a great performance against Houston on Saturday that should give them more national recognition. Friday's game was delayed and was eventually finished on Saturday as the first leg of a double-header.

The name that is imperative to remember is Georgina Corrick. She is one of the best pitchers in the nation and what she did on Saturday should put her in a class of her own in the NCAA.

In the first contest, she pitched a perfect game as the Bulls won 4-0. If that wasn't enough of an amazing performance, she also started the second game and shut out the Cougars, only giving up two hits the second time around. The two wins on Saturday brought Corrick to 30 wins on the season. The entire team has a record of 38-13 record. She is the only pitcher in Division I softball to reach that mark this season.

The first win was Corrick's second perfect game of the season which is a school record. She also broke the USF season-strikeout (337) and single-season shutout record (16) in the process, all on senior day. This will be the last home game for USF before the AAC tournament. You know the Bulls are going to be hungry to put on another show and get the sweep in front of the home crowd.

