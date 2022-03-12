Idaho State battles San Jose State in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday night looking to get an upset win

Idaho State heads to San Jose State on Friday to start a five-game weekend trip. The Bengals come in 10-10 on the year after picking up a 9-7 win against Nevada on Sunday.

The win was their second against the Wolfpack and kept them from losing a second straight game.

Friday they play a doubleheader against the Trojans before playing two against Santa Clara on Saturday and one against UC Davis on Sunday.

They will look to start off their weekend on a high note against a San Jose State team that is coming into the weekend on a two-game winning streak.

The Trojans beat Binghamton on Saturday 5-3 and then made it two in a row with a dominant 11-1 win over Grand Canyon on Sunday.

The wins helped them bounce back from two tough losses to Montana and improved their record to 12-7 on the year.

It has been an up and down start to the year for San Jose State but it hopes this weekend can get them going before it starts conference play next weekend.

