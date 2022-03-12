Skip to main content

How to Watch Idaho State at San Jose State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Idaho State battles San Jose State in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday night looking to get an upset win

Idaho State heads to San Jose State on Friday to start a five-game weekend trip. The Bengals come in 10-10 on the year after picking up a 9-7 win against Nevada on Sunday. 

How to Watch Idaho State at San Jose State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Idaho State at San Jose State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their second against the Wolfpack and kept them from losing a second straight game.

Friday they play a doubleheader against the Trojans before playing two against Santa Clara on Saturday and one against UC Davis on Sunday.

They will look to start off their weekend on a high note against a San Jose State team that is coming into the weekend on a two-game winning streak.

The Trojans beat Binghamton on Saturday 5-3 and then made it two in a row with a dominant 11-1 win over Grand Canyon on Sunday.

The wins helped them bounce back from two tough losses to Montana and improved their record to 12-7 on the year.

It has been an up and down start to the year for San Jose State but it hopes this weekend can get them going before it starts conference play next weekend.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Idaho State at San Jose State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
