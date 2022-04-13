Idaho State vs. Boise State Stream

Boise State will be looking for revenge against Idaho State after losing a close game to the Bengals earlier in the season.

Idaho State will hit the road for a two-game series against Boise State today and tomorrow. The Bengals are coming off a loss against the University of Montana after dropping Saturday's game 10-1. Despite losing the last game in the series, Idaho State picked up the first two wins to take the series and improve its conference record to 3-5 after being 1-4 heading into the weekend.

Boise State will come into this non-conference matchup after dropping all three games over the weekend to UNLV in Mountain West play. The Broncos are currently 27-8 overall but will look to pick up two wins against Idaho State to gain momentum before heading into the next Mountain West series against San Diego State.

Idaho State and Boise State have already met once this season in a preseason tournament hosted by UC Santa Barbara. It was a close game in which Idaho State came out on top in a 4-3 decision. While Idaho State deserves some credit for the win, it seems the three errors committed by Boise State should also be credited.

The Broncos will be looking for a bit of revenge and motivation in this series before heading to San Diego later this week.

