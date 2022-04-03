Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois and Minnesota will meet for the third time this weekend in a college softball match.

The Illinois Illini and Minnesota Gophers are meeting for the third time in this series. Prior to this weekend, the Illini were 15-12 overall and 1-1 in conference play. 

How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Illinois at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, the Illini hit the road to play the St. Louis Billikens in a tight 3-2 win. The game was added to the schedule just 24 hours before the start of the game after Illinois' game against Purdue was canceled on Sunday. 

Senior Avrey Steiner led the Illini with three hits and a run driven in. Freshman Stevie Meade extended her hitting streak to nine by going two-for-two on the night and an RBI. Bella Loya knocked in the winning run for the Illini.

As of Friday morning, the Gophers were 15-12-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. Prior to this series with the Illini, Minnesota traveled to New Jersey to take on Rutgers. The Gophers were able to walk away with a loss and two wins which allowed them to win the series. They rallied after a 2-9 loss to win games 2 and 3 11-7 and 10-3. 

With early conference play underway, both teams will be looking to add wins to their record today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

