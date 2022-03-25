How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in College Softball

With the college softball season in full effect, Illinois will hit the road to take on Purdue on Friday.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and things are heating up in conference play. On Friday, there will be plenty of good matchups for fans to watch. One, in particular, to keep an eye on will feature Illinois hitting the road to face off against Purdue tonight.

How to Watch the Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this evening's game, the Fighting Illini are 13-11 and are looking to string a few wins together to get back in the mix. This will be Illinois' first conference game, which is an area in which it needs to excel in order to get back into contention. Last time out, the Illini ended up losing to Georgia by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the diamond, the Boilermakers haven't found much more success. Purdue holds a 17-14 record entering this game and also needs to figure out how to put a few wins together in a row. In their last game, the Boilermakers ended up losing to No. 22 ranked USF by a final score of 3-1.

This should be a fun game to watch. Neither of these teams has been great this season, but a Big 10 matchup is still something to tune in to see. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.