How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hoosiers and Huskers play in the rubber match of their series at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday.

After the two sides split the first two games of the series to begin the weekend, Nebraska hosts Indiana in the rubber match of a three-game series at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoosiers won the opening game of the series by blanking the Cornhuskers in a 5-0 victory on Friday night. Then, Nebraska returned the favor by defeating Indiana by a final score of 7-2 on Saturday.

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska Today

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream Indiana at Nebraska on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In Saturday’s 7-2 win for the Cornhuskers, Nebraska was powered by a five-run third inning and a strong outing from Courtney Wallace on the pitcher's mound. Abbie Squier led the Nebraska offense with a double and an RBI, while Cam Ybarra and Syndey Gray each added an RBI for the Huskers.

As for Friday night’s 5-0 Indiana victory, Taylor Minnick’s two-run home run in the fifth inning put the game out of reach, as Heather Johnson pitched a complete game shutout for her 10th win.

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers will settle their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

