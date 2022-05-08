How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After the two sides split the first two games of the series to begin the weekend, Nebraska hosts Indiana in the rubber match of a three-game series at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Hoosiers won the opening game of the series by blanking the Cornhuskers in a 5-0 victory on Friday night. Then, Nebraska returned the favor by defeating Indiana by a final score of 7-2 on Saturday.
How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska Today
Game Date: May 8, 2022
Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Live stream Indiana at Nebraska on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial
In Saturday’s 7-2 win for the Cornhuskers, Nebraska was powered by a five-run third inning and a strong outing from Courtney Wallace on the pitcher's mound. Abbie Squier led the Nebraska offense with a double and an RBI, while Cam Ybarra and Syndey Gray each added an RBI for the Huskers.
As for Friday night’s 5-0 Indiana victory, Taylor Minnick’s two-run home run in the fifth inning put the game out of reach, as Heather Johnson pitched a complete game shutout for her 10th win.
The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers will settle their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.
Regional restrictions may apply