Indiana vs. Penn State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Indiana and Penn State play for right to face Nebraska in Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

The first round of the Big Ten softball tournament starts from Secchia Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, with No. 10-seeded Indiana (27-21) taking on the No. 7 seed, Penn State (31-21).

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State in Big Ten College Softball Tournament, Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Nittany Lions took two of three at Illinois last weekend to close out the regular season and finished 13-10 in conference play. The Hoosiers lost the previous two games of their final series at Nebraska after winning the opener.

Penn State took two of three from Indiana during the regular season, winning 6-0 and 8-6 and losing 11-5 at home on April 15-17. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 46-29.

The Hoosiers' offense is keyed by junior Cora Bassett, who slashed .401/.505/.783 with 13 homers and 34 RBI. Senior Brittany Ford had a team-high 40 RBI and slugged 10 home runs. Junior Tatum Hayes is a speed threat off the bench with 29 steals in 34 attempts.

Freshman Heather Johnson leads the pitching staff. In 38 games and 21 starts, she had a 3.96 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 139.2 innings.

Junior Cassie Lindmark posted a slash line of .399/.511/.634 for Penn State, while senior Ally Kurland finished the regular season with 16 homers and 43 RBI. Bailey Parshall worked 199.2 innings with a 1.65 ERA and 0.86 WHIP and fanned 201 hitters.

