How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball

Iowa State and Pacific play for the second time in two days on Saturday afternoon when the Cyclones visit the Tigers

Iowa State started its third weekend in California this season with a bang on Thursday when it knocked off Marist 5-4 and then beat Pacific 8-3.

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The back-to-back wins come after the Cyclones lost their game before that to Sacramento State 3-2. Despite that loss, they have won six of their last eight games and are 17-9 on the season.

Friday they will get another shot at Sacramento State, but first, they want to take down Pacific for a second time.

The Tigers will be looking to avenge that loss to the Cyclones as they will be playing their second game of the day.

Pacific hosts Marist Friday morning before playing the Cyclones and it comes into the day on a four-game losing streak and just 7-19 on the year.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Tigers, but Friday they are looking to pick up a couple of wins capped off by their game with Iowa State.

