Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State and Pacific play for the second time in two days on Saturday afternoon when the Cyclones visit the Tigers

Iowa State started its third weekend in California this season with a bang on Thursday when it knocked off Marist 5-4 and then beat Pacific 8-3. 

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Iowa State at Pacific game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins come after the Cyclones lost their game before that to Sacramento State 3-2. Despite that loss, they have won six of their last eight games and are 17-9 on the season.

Friday they will get another shot at Sacramento State, but first, they want to take down Pacific for a second time.

The Tigers will be looking to avenge that loss to the Cyclones as they will be playing their second game of the day.

Pacific hosts Marist Friday morning before playing the Cyclones and it comes into the day on a four-game losing streak and just 7-19 on the year.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Tigers, but Friday they are looking to pick up a couple of wins capped off by their game with Iowa State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
arkansas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah vs Arkansas in Women's College Basketball March Madness

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates with teammates after a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17826823
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware Women's March Madness first round

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_15893469
College Hockey

How to Watch the NCHC Semifinal: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Delaware Blue Hens head coach Natasha Adair celebrates after cutting down the net while celebrating Colonial Athletic Association championship win against the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Practice

By Steve Benko32 minutes ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy