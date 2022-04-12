Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cornhuskers look to remain perfect in Big Ten play as they host Iowa in a two-game series.

Iowa will hit the road today for a two-game Big Ten series against Nebraska after losing two of its three games against Minnesota. 

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes will have some work to do in Big Ten play in the coming weeks. They are currently sitting at 1-8 in conference play and 18-18 overall. On Friday, Iowa picked up its first conference win in a close 9-8 victory over the Golden Gophers. 

The Cornhuskers have had much more success this season, with an overall record of 28-9 and a perfect 8-0 Big Ten record. Nebraska is coming off of a big weekend at Michigan State, where the team was able to pick up the series win over the Spartans. On Friday, the Cornhuskers ousted MSU in a 6-0 victory, but Michigan State came out with a vengeance on Saturday to push the game to extra innings in an eventual 7-5 win for Nebraska.

With the sweep completed on Sunday, Nebraska will look to remain perfect at home against Iowa.

