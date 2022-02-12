Duke will be taking on Utah in the Kajikawa Classic today in the first of two games this weekend.

Duke will open its season against Utah in the Kajikawa Classic today. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 20 in the country and will be looking to start the season 1-0.

How to Watch Kajikawa Classic: Duke vs Utah today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Utah started off the season with a loss to Oklahoma State and will be looking to upset Duke today.

Ellessa Bonstrom had a monster game yesterday with two solo home runs.

Utah went up 3-0 but had issues controlling the lead and allowed four unanswered runs and ended up losing 4-3.

Duke is one of the best teams in the country and if Utah is able to get a lead, it will need to work not to allow the same unanswered runs the Utes did yesterday.

The Utes showed they have been able to score runs early in the game and will have to do that against Duke if they want to win.

Tune in to Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN) today at 6:30 p.m. ET to see a showdown in the Kajikawa Classic.

