How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in college softball action, Kentucky will hit the road to face off against Arkansas.

With the 2022 college softball season moving forward extremely quickly, every game is starting to get important. Every team is looking to hit their stride right now and is looking to prove that they can contend at the end of the season. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature Kentucky hitting the road to face off against Arkansas.

How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's matchup, the Wildcats have gone 28-10 so far this season. Kentucky has looked like a team that could make a run at a championship this year and is currently ranked No. 12 in the country. After losing to Arkansas by a final score of 2-1 in game one of this series, the Wildcats will be looking for some revenge.

As for the Razorbacks, they are coming into this game as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. Arkansas holds a 31-7 record coming into game two of this series. A win tonight would guarantee the Razorbacks win this three-game series with Kentucky.

Both of these teams are good enough to win a championship this season. If you enjoy good softball, this is a game for you. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the huge win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

