How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky will hit the road to face off against Arkansas on Sunday afternoon in college softball action.

There will be quite a few great college softball matchups for fans to watch on Easter Sunday. If you enjoy good softball, there will be plenty of great games to keep a close eye on. One of them will feature Kentucky hitting the road to take on Arkansas.

How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Prior to today's game, the Wildcats have gone 29-10 to open up the year. At this point in the season, Kentucky looks like a team that could be a championship contender. In their last game, the Wildcats ended up beating Arkansas by a final score of 10-7.

On the other side of the diamond, the Razorbacks are in a very similar position. Arkansas holds a 31-8 record and is currently one of the top teams in the country. After losing to Kentucky last time out, the Razorbacks will look to take two of the three-game series today.

Both of these teams are legitimate championship contenders. That alone makes this game must-watch TV for softball fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Kentucky at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
