The sheer cross-state rivalry between Louisville and Kentucky should make for an exciting softball game on Wednesday.

Kentucky will hit the road today to take on Louisville. The cross-state rivals should each have a good amount of motivation heading into this game strictly based on bragging rights.

How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Kentucky at Louisville game on fuboTV:

The Wildcats are on a three-game win streak right now after having swept No. 20 LSU this past weekend with scores of 5-3, 8-5 (extra innings) and 5-3. Meeko Harrison had a great third game, hitting a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game, ultimately leading to the win.

Louisville is coming off of a tough weekend after losing two out of three games against NC State. The two losses came in the first and third games by scores of 5-7 and 6-10, respectively. While Louisville picked up the second matchup 9-7, the team was not able to carry that momentum into game three ultimately dropping the series.

With Louisville seemingly struggling in conference play thus far at 3-6, Kentucky seems to have the upper hand with a 6-3 conference record.

