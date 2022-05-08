Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky takes on South Carolina in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon

Kentucky and South Carolina split the first two games of the series on Saturday after being delayed on Friday due to weather.

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Kentucky at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks drew first blood winning the first game 6-4. The game was delayed in the fifth inning and picked up on Saturday. South Carolina was able to hold onto the lead and get the upset win.

The Wildcats, though, bounced back in a big way in the second game as they broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and capped it with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh for a huge 11-1 win.

The win was their fourth in the last six games and put them in a position to win their second straight series after beating Mississippi State two out of three teams last weekend.

The win also helped them get back over .500 in the SEC at 12-11. Sunday they will go for the series win and secure a winning record in the loaded SEC.

South Carolina, on the other hand, is looking to shock the Wildcats for a second time and pick up just its first SEC series win of the year. The Gamecocks have struggled in conference play this year going just 3-20.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Kentucky at South Carolina in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
Soccer Fans
Serie A

Salernitana vs. Cagliari stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
manchester city
Premier League

Man City vs. Newcastle United stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Red Sox

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
college soccer
Ligue 1

FC Lorient vs. Marseille stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
college soccer
La Liga

Villarreal vs. Sevilla stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy