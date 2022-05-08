How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Softball

Kentucky takes on South Carolina in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon

Kentucky and South Carolina split the first two games of the series on Saturday after being delayed on Friday due to weather.

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Kentucky at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks drew first blood winning the first game 6-4. The game was delayed in the fifth inning and picked up on Saturday. South Carolina was able to hold onto the lead and get the upset win.

The Wildcats, though, bounced back in a big way in the second game as they broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and capped it with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh for a huge 11-1 win.

The win was their fourth in the last six games and put them in a position to win their second straight series after beating Mississippi State two out of three teams last weekend.

The win also helped them get back over .500 in the SEC at 12-11. Sunday they will go for the series win and secure a winning record in the loaded SEC.

South Carolina, on the other hand, is looking to shock the Wildcats for a second time and pick up just its first SEC series win of the year. The Gamecocks have struggled in conference play this year going just 3-20.

Regional restrictions may apply.