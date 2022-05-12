Kentucky vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

This SEC quarterfinal game between Florida and Kentucky should be full of fireworks with both teams playing for all the marbles.

No. 4 seeded Kentucky and No. 5 seeded Florida will meet today in a quarterfinal game of the SEC tournament. After beating Texas A&M 4-1 in the first round, Florida advanced to today's game and Kentucky had a bye in the first round.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Florida improved its overall record to 42-15 after its win yesterday. The Gators got on the board early, posting the first three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The second inning brought one more run to extend the lead to four. A run from Texas A&M closed the gap by one, but the Aggies could not close it any further, allowing the Gators to advance to today's game.

Kentucky is coming into today's game looking to extend its winning streak to three after beating the University of South Carolina in its last two conference games. The wins improved the Wildcats' overall record to 35-16 on the season and bumped their conference record up to 13-11.

The last time these two teams met was in March of 2021 and had Kentucky emerged as the winners with a score of 4-2. With both teams having the same conference record and being seeded next to each other, this game could go to either team.

