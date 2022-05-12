Kentucky vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This SEC quarterfinal game between Florida and Kentucky should be full of fireworks with both teams playing for all the marbles.

No. 4 seeded Kentucky and No. 5 seeded Florida will meet today in a quarterfinal game of the SEC tournament. After beating Texas A&M 4-1 in the first round, Florida advanced to today's game and Kentucky had a bye in the first round.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Kentucky vs. Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida improved its overall record to 42-15 after its win yesterday. The Gators got on the board early, posting the first three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The second inning brought one more run to extend the lead to four. A run from Texas A&M closed the gap by one, but the Aggies could not close it any further, allowing the Gators to advance to today's game.

Kentucky is coming into today's game looking to extend its winning streak to three after beating the University of South Carolina in its last two conference games. The wins improved the Wildcats' overall record to 35-16 on the season and bumped their conference record up to 13-11.

The last time these two teams met was in March of 2021 and had Kentucky emerged as the winners with a score of 4-2. With both teams having the same conference record and being seeded next to each other, this game could go to either team.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Kentucky vs. Florida

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

pk9_awards_website_thumbnail_main_2
entertainment

K-9 Hero Awards Premiere stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs19 seconds ago
KENTUCKY SOFTBALL
College Softball

Kentucky vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown19 seconds ago
imago1002428862h
College Softball

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Christine Brown19 seconds ago
imago0040215737h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago1011778958h (1)
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Acassuso

By Rafael Urbina50 minutes ago
Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
arsenal
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal stream: Watch online, TV channelv

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama vs. Missouri stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy