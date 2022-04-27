Skip to main content

How to Watch Lamar at Texas A&M in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off a historic series win over Alabama, Texas A&M hosts Lamar in a non-conference matchup in college softball.

Texas A&M (26-18) takes a break from the rigors of the SEC on Wednesday with it hosts Lamar (9-30) at Davis Diamond in College Station. The Aggies took two of three from No. 2-ranked Alabama last weekend, marking their first-ever series victory over the Crimson Tide.

How to Watch Lamar at Texas A&M in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Lamar at Texas A&M college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M had not beaten Alabama in a series since moving to the SEC for the 2012 season but won the first two games on Friday and Saturday before dropping the Sunday finale.

Offensively, senior catcher Haley Lee sets the tone for the Aggies. She is hitting .463/.595/.821 with 11 homers and 38 RBI in 44 games this season while sophomore infielder Rylen Wiggins has blasted 10 home runs.

Senior Makinzy Herzog (1.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) and freshman Emiley Kennedy (2.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP) share the bulk of the duties in the pitcher's circle.

The Cardinals have lost six straight and nine of 10 after they were swept at McNeese State last weekend in Western Athletic Conference play. Junior infielder Hannah Kinkade leads Lamar with six homers and 23 RBI on a .284/.426/.568 slash line. Senior Aaliyah Ruiz has a 3.90 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 132.2 innings this season.

Texas A&M is 16-0 all-time against Lamar, with the most recent meetings coming in March 2021 during the Reveille Classic in College Station. The Aggies beat the Cardinals 8-0 in the first game of the tournament and closed it with a 13-3 victory.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Lamar at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
