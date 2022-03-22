Skip to main content

How to Watch Liberty at Virginia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liberty travels to Virginia on Tuesday night to take on the Cavaliers in a big non-conference game.

Liberty snapped a six-game losing streak over the weekend when the Flames swept a three-game series with Eastern Kentucky in its first conference games of the year.

How to Watch Liberty at Virginia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Liberty at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames' three-game winning streak has improved their record to 17-12 on the year and has them 3-0 in conference play.

Tuesday they will look to make it four in a row as they try and beat Virginia for the second time this year.

The Cavaliers lost to Liberty 6-2 back on March 1, but have played well going 9-4 since that defeat.

The run has included Virginia taking two of three from Notre Dame and then sweeping NC State last weekend to start ACC play 4-1.

The Cavaliers have played better and Tuesday they will look ago avenge that earlier season loss to the Flames and get their fourth straight win.

This should be a good game between two teams looking to extend winning streaks and pick up a big non-conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Liberty at Virginia in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Penguins

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) ]drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defend during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kentucky

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the NIT Quarterfinal: St. Bonaventure at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Liberty at Virginia in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy