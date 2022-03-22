How to Watch Liberty at Virginia in College Softball

Liberty travels to Virginia on Tuesday night to take on the Cavaliers in a big non-conference game.

Liberty snapped a six-game losing streak over the weekend when the Flames swept a three-game series with Eastern Kentucky in its first conference games of the year.

How to Watch Liberty at Virginia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Flames' three-game winning streak has improved their record to 17-12 on the year and has them 3-0 in conference play.

Tuesday they will look to make it four in a row as they try and beat Virginia for the second time this year.

The Cavaliers lost to Liberty 6-2 back on March 1, but have played well going 9-4 since that defeat.

The run has included Virginia taking two of three from Notre Dame and then sweeping NC State last weekend to start ACC play 4-1.

The Cavaliers have played better and Tuesday they will look ago avenge that earlier season loss to the Flames and get their fourth straight win.

This should be a good game between two teams looking to extend winning streaks and pick up a big non-conference win.

