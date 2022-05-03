Liberty vs. Virginia Tech Stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 2 Virginia Tech closes out the regular season with a non-conference tuneup for the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech (39-6) has won eight straight games and clinched the ACC championship with a three-game sweep at Boston College last weekend. With the conference tournament starting on May 11, the Hokies close out their regular-season schedule on Tuesday by hosting Liberty (38-14) in a non-conference matchup.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Flames are 21-0 in Atlantic Sun Conference play and close their slate with a three-game series against Stetson on Friday and Saturday. Last weekend, Liberty swept North Florida to remain unbeaten in conference play after losing at home to No. 12 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sophomore outfielder Emma Ritter sparks the Hokies' offense with a .419/.494/.690 slash line and six homers to go with 36 RBIs while also going 20-for-22 in stolen-base attempts. Junior infielder Meredith Slaw leads Virginia Tech with eight home runs and slashes .412/.446/.729.

The Hokies have a solid 1-2 punch in the pitcher's circle. Senior Keely Rochard has a 1.58 ERA in 168.2 innings with 279 strikeouts while posting a 22-2 record. Freshman Emma Lemley has worked 110 innings with a 1.65 ERA and 185 Ks.

Sophomore catcher Caroline Hudson has belted 14 home runs for the Flames. Senior left-hander Emily Kirby has fanned 110 hitters in 90.1 innings and has a 2.01 ERA.

The teams met on April 12 at Liberty, where Virginia Tech took an 8-1 victory, blasting four home runs and limiting the Flames to just three hits.

