Liberty vs. Virginia Tech Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Virginia Tech closes out the regular season with a non-conference tuneup for the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech (39-6) has won eight straight games and clinched the ACC championship with a three-game sweep at Boston College last weekend. With the conference tournament starting on May 11, the Hokies close out their regular-season schedule on Tuesday by hosting Liberty (38-14) in a non-conference matchup.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Liberty vs. Virginia Tech college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames are 21-0 in Atlantic Sun Conference play and close their slate with a three-game series against Stetson on Friday and Saturday. Last weekend, Liberty swept North Florida to remain unbeaten in conference play after losing at home to No. 12 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sophomore outfielder Emma Ritter sparks the Hokies' offense with a .419/.494/.690 slash line and six homers to go with 36 RBIs while also going 20-for-22 in stolen-base attempts. Junior infielder Meredith Slaw leads Virginia Tech with eight home runs and slashes .412/.446/.729.

The Hokies have a solid 1-2 punch in the pitcher's circle. Senior Keely Rochard has a 1.58 ERA in 168.2 innings with 279 strikeouts while posting a 22-2 record. Freshman Emma Lemley has worked 110 innings with a 1.65 ERA and 185 Ks.

Sophomore catcher Caroline Hudson has belted 14 home runs for the Flames. Senior left-hander Emily Kirby has fanned 110 hitters in 90.1 innings and has a 2.01 ERA.

The teams met on April 12 at Liberty, where Virginia Tech took an 8-1 victory, blasting four home runs and limiting the Flames to just three hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Liberty at Virginia Tech in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
stephen-curry-ja-morant
SI Guide

Warriors Go for 2–0 Series Lead vs. Grizzlies

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy