How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

LSU and Louisiana Tech will meet to help close out the LSU Invitational in college softball.

LSU and Louisiana Tech will go head to head today in the final game of the LSU Invitational. The tournament has five teams competing. In addition to LSU and Louisiana Tech, Troy University, University of Louisiana - Lafayette and Central Connecticut State took part in the tournament.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

On Friday, Lousiana Tech split results with a 3-2 win over Central Connecticut and an 8-0 loss to Louisiana - Lafayette. On Saturday, it won both games — an 8-0 win over Central Connecticut and a 6-2 win over Troy. The team's overall record coming into today's game was 14-7.

The Tigers come into today's games with an overall record of 15-6. On Friday, they beat UL-Lafayette 4-0 before dropping to Troy 5-4. On Saturday, the Tigers came out with a vengeance to beat Troy 10-2 in 6 innings before beating UL-Lafayette 5-2.

With both teams getting ready to head into conference play, this tournament is exactly the kind of competition to prepare them for the most important stretch of their seasons.

