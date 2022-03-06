Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU and Louisiana Tech will meet to help close out the LSU Invitational in college softball.

LSU and Louisiana Tech will go head to head today in the final game of the LSU Invitational. The tournament has five teams competing. In addition to LSU and Louisiana Tech, Troy University, University of Louisiana - Lafayette and Central Connecticut State took part in the tournament. 

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Louisiana Tech at LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Friday, Lousiana Tech split results with a 3-2 win over Central Connecticut and an 8-0 loss to Louisiana - Lafayette. On Saturday, it won both games — an 8-0 win over Central Connecticut and a 6-2 win over Troy. The team's overall record coming into today's game was 14-7. 

The Tigers come into today's games with an overall record of 15-6.  On Friday, they beat UL-Lafayette 4-0 before dropping to Troy 5-4.  On Saturday, the Tigers came out with a vengeance to beat Troy 10-2 in 6 innings before beating UL-Lafayette 5-2. 

With both teams getting ready to head into conference play, this tournament is exactly the kind of competition to prepare them for the most important stretch of their seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Louisiana Tech at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17829146
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Devils

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17831091
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sabres

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_16190518
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_12813936
College Softball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17722752
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1010330669h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17673495
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy