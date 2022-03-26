How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in College Softball

Louisville visits Clemson to take on the Tigers in the second of big three-game ACC series in college softball.

Louisville saw its nine-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when it lost the second game of its ACC-opening series with Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Cardinals beat the Yellow Jackets in the first game 11-8 but then gave up 14 runs in the last two innings of the second to take the 17-4 loss. They would go on to lose the series in the third game in a pitcher's duel 2-1.

This weekend, they will try and improve their ACC record but it isn't going to be easy against No. 16 Clemson.

The Tigers are 19-9 on the year and have played good softball, but have really struggled in the ACC.

Clemson has gone just 1-5 in its first two conference weekends as the Tigers were swept by Virginia Tech and then lost two of three to Duke.

It hasn't been the start they were hoping for in the ACC, but this weekend, they are trying to avoid getting buried in the standings.

Despite the poor record in the conference, the Tigers are still the favorite to win the series but Louisville will be looking to pull off a couple of upsets and get a big series win.

