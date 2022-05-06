Louisville heads to Notre Dame to close out the regular season in advance of next week's ACC tournament in women's college softball.

No. 20 Notre Dame (36-9) carries a five-game winning streak into Friday's series opener at South Bend's Melissa Cook Stadium but is also coming off a long layoff since last playing on April 26. Louisville (27-21) enters after two straight wins and with a chance to finish better than .500 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

It's the first time the Cardinals and Fighting Irish have met since 2019 with Notre Dame holding a 23-17 edge in the series. Louisville won the last meeting on March 24, 2019, after losing five straight to the Irish.

The Cardinals opened up their road trip in Chicago on Wednesday with a 12-3 win over UIC as senior Taylor Roby allowed three hits and three runs over five innings and also belted a three-run homer in the seventh. Sophomore outfielder Vanessa Miller cracked a bases-loaded triple in the fifth as Louisville opened a 7-1 lead.

Notre Dame last played on April 26, beating Toledo at home 8-0 in a run-rule contest. The Irish were scheduled to play Purdue the following day, but the game was rained out and not rescheduled.

Karina Gaskins powers the Irish offense with 11 homers and 55 RBI to go with a gaudy .442/.566/.808 slash line.

