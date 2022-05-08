How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

Louisville will hit the road to take on Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball regular season is almost over and teams are gearing up for their respective conference tournaments. With that in mind, there are still a few games that need to be played before tournament time. One matchup to watch today will feature Louisville taking on Notre Dame.

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Cardinals have gone 27-23 on the season. It hasn't been a great year for Louisville, but the team would still like to finish strong. Last time out, the Cardinals ended up losing to Notre Dame by a final score of 5-1 and would like to get some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Fighting Irish are 38-9 entering this game. Notre Dame looks like a team that could make a run at a championship this season. After taking the first two games of this three-game series, the Fighting Irish will look for the sweep today.

While the Fighting Irish are certainly favored to win this game, the Cardinals won't go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the late-season win.

