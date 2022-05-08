Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville will hit the road to take on Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball regular season is almost over and teams are gearing up for their respective conference tournaments. With that in mind, there are still a few games that need to be played before tournament time. One matchup to watch today will feature Louisville taking on Notre Dame.

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Cardinals have gone 27-23 on the season. It hasn't been a great year for Louisville, but the team would still like to finish strong. Last time out, the Cardinals ended up losing to Notre Dame by a final score of 5-1 and would like to get some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Fighting Irish are 38-9 entering this game. Notre Dame looks like a team that could make a run at a championship this season. After taking the first two games of this three-game series, the Fighting Irish will look for the sweep today.

While the Fighting Irish are certainly favored to win this game, the Cardinals won't go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the late-season win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Louisville at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago0007525864h
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

By Phil Watsonjust now
Canada U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) and fans reach for ball hit by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) for a home run in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) reacts with second baseman Brandon Drury (22) after a double RBI by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
p186605_b_h9_ac
entertainment

How to Watch FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy