How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

Virginia Tech hosts Louisville on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game set against the Cardinals

Virginia Tech came into its weekend series with Louisville in first place in the ACC just ahead of Duke.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Hokies have climbed all the way up to No. 3 in the latest softball poll and are looking like a real threat to make a run to the College World Series this year.

Virginia Tech took care of rival Virginia last weekend, winning two of three and then followed that up with a big 5-2 win against No. 15 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sunday the Hokies will look to finish off the weekend with a big win before it gets ready to hit the road to Boston College next weekend.

The Cardinals, though, are looking to pull off a big upset and knock the Hokies from the top spot in the ACC standings.

They came into the weekend series fresh off a sweep of Syracuse last week and just behind Clemson in the conference standings.

The Cardinals are getting tested this weekend against one of the best teams in the country and will need to play great to get the upset win.

