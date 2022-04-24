Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech hosts Louisville on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game set against the Cardinals

Virginia Tech came into its weekend series with Louisville in first place in the ACC just ahead of Duke.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Louisville at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies have climbed all the way up to No. 3 in the latest softball poll and are looking like a real threat to make a run to the College World Series this year.

Virginia Tech took care of rival Virginia last weekend, winning two of three and then followed that up with a big 5-2 win against No. 15 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sunday the Hokies will look to finish off the weekend with a big win before it gets ready to hit the road to Boston College next weekend.

The Cardinals, though, are looking to pull off a big upset and knock the Hokies from the top spot in the ACC standings.

They came into the weekend series fresh off a sweep of Syracuse last week and just behind Clemson in the conference standings.

The Cardinals are getting tested this weekend against one of the best teams in the country and will need to play great to get the upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brown26 seconds ago
NOTRE DAME LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar26 seconds ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Salah-Goal-Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Strasbourg

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy