How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Fresno State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount goes for its second straight win on Wednesday night when it visits Fresno State in college softball.

Loyola Marymount plays its last non-conference game on Wednesday before it opens up WCC play this weekend at BYU.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Fresno State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Lions are coming off a 2-0 win against Cal Baptist eight days ago. The win helped them snap a two-game losing streak but was their 12th win in their last 14 games.

It has been a great stretch of softball for LMU and Wednesday, it will look to stay hot when it takes on a Fresno State team it lost to back on March 5.

The Bulldogs beat the Lady Lions 5-1 but they have won just three games since. 

It has been a tough stretch for them that includes six straight losses to open up Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs were swept by Boise State in their first conference weekend and then were swept again by San Diego State this past weekend.

They now find themselves just 6-24 on the year as their offense has really struggled this season. 

One of the bright notes was their win against LMU earlier this month and Wednesday they will look to do it again and get back in the win column.

