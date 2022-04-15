Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount opens up its three-game series with WCC foe Saint Mary's looking to win its third straight game.

Loyola Marymount hits the road for the second straight weekend on Friday when it takes on Saint Mary's in the first of a three-game set.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV:

Last weekend didn't start off well for the Lions as they lost 4-0 to BYU, but they bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader winning 8-4. They followed that up with a 1-0 win on Sunday to take the series and improve their record to 25-13 on the season.

It was a big pair of wins for the Lions that got them off to a good start in WCC play. Now, on Friday, they will look to stay hot against a Saint Mary's team that has lost two straight.

The Gaels won their WCC opener 7-1 over San Diego but dropped the last two 10-2 (in five innings) and 4-3.

The back-to-back losses have dropped the Gaels to just 13-20 overall and 1-2 in the WCC.

It has been a tough season for Saint Mary's, but it will look to turn things around starting with a big series with a streaking Loyola Marymount team on Friday.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Softball
College Softball

