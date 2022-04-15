How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Loyola Marymount hits the road for the second straight weekend on Friday when it takes on Saint Mary's in the first of a three-game set.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in Women's College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 15, 2022
Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Last weekend didn't start off well for the Lions as they lost 4-0 to BYU, but they bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader winning 8-4. They followed that up with a 1-0 win on Sunday to take the series and improve their record to 25-13 on the season.
It was a big pair of wins for the Lions that got them off to a good start in WCC play. Now, on Friday, they will look to stay hot against a Saint Mary's team that has lost two straight.
The Gaels won their WCC opener 7-1 over San Diego but dropped the last two 10-2 (in five innings) and 4-3.
The back-to-back losses have dropped the Gaels to just 13-20 overall and 1-2 in the WCC.
It has been a tough season for Saint Mary's, but it will look to turn things around starting with a big series with a streaking Loyola Marymount team on Friday.
Regional restrictions may apply.