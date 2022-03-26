Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU travels to rival Arkansas on Saturday for the second of a three-game SEC series in college softball.

LSU heads into its weekend series with Arkansas looking to build on its strong opening SEC weekend two weeks ago.

How to Watch LSU at Arkansas in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the LSU at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers opened conference play with a huge series win against rival Alabama. LSU won the first game easily 13-6 and then took the second matchup. 5-1. The Tigers, though, couldn't complete the sweep as they lost the final game 2-1.

Despite the loss, it was still a great weekend for the Tigers and this weekend, they will look to do it again against an Arkansas team that took two of three from Tennessee last weekend.

The Razorbacks also had a great first SEC weekend as they went to Tennessee and took the series against the Volunteers. They, like LSU, took the first two games but couldn't complete the sweep and lost the third.

They followed that up with an easy 9-1 win against Western Kentucky earlier this week and are now 20-5 overall.

Arkansas has been playing great softball and has climbed to No. 8 in the latest Top 25 and this weekend, it will look to stay there with a big series win against a good LSU team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

