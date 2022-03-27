How to Watch LSU at Arkansas in College Softball

LSU looks to even its series with Arkansas on Sunday in game two of their three-game set in college softball.

LSU lost its fourth game out of its last five on Saturday night when it lost to Arkansas 8-7. The Tigers allowed the Razorbacks to score in each of the first five innings and despite scoring two runs in the top of the sixth, they couldn't come all the way back.

How to Watch LSU at Arkansas in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the LSU at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU committed three errors and struggled to slow down a very good Arkansas offense and took the loss.

The loss dropped LSU to 2-2 in the SEC and 21-11 overall. It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers after they got a huge SEC-opening weekend series win against rival Alabama.

The Tigers were then swept by Texas and have now lost the first game to Arkansas. On Sunday, they will be looking to get back in the win column to even the series.

The Razorbacks, though, are looking to close out a series win and set up a chance to sweep the Tigers on Monday night.

Arkansas has been red hot as it has won 13 of its last 14 games, taking two of three from No. 14 Tennessee last weekend to open SEC play.

With the win on Saturday night, the Razorbacks are now 3-1 in conference play and 21-5 overall and it has helped them climb to No. 8 in the latest poll.

Regional restrictions may apply.