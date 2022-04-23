How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

LSU takes on Georgia on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a big three-game set in SEC action

LSU and Georgia clash this weekend in what should be a great series. The Tigers are looking to pick up a huge road victory while the Bulldogs are looking to win their third straight conference series.

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the LSU at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers head into the weekend winners of five of their last six SEC games. They swept South Carolina last weekend and took two of three from Texas A&M the weekend before.

The pitching shined against the Gamecocks as they gave up three total runs and pitched two shutouts to get the sweep.

Saturday it will look to do it against the potent Bulldogs offense that is coming off a series win against Missouri last weekend.

The series win pushed the Bulldogs to 9-6 in the SEC coming into the weekend and has them eyeing the top teams in the conference standings.

Georgia entered the weekend just two games back of Arkansas in the loss column, but just one game up on LSU.

This should be a great weekend series with each team looking to get a key win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.