Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU takes on Georgia on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a big three-game set in SEC action

LSU and Georgia clash this weekend in what should be a great series. The Tigers are looking to pick up a huge road victory while the Bulldogs are looking to win their third straight conference series.

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the LSU at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers head into the weekend winners of five of their last six SEC games. They swept South Carolina last weekend and took two of three from Texas A&M the weekend before.

The pitching shined against the Gamecocks as they gave up three total runs and pitched two shutouts to get the sweep.

Saturday it will look to do it against the potent Bulldogs offense that is coming off a series win against Missouri last weekend.

The series win pushed the Bulldogs to 9-6 in the SEC coming into the weekend and has them eyeing the top teams in the conference standings.

Georgia entered the weekend just two games back of Arkansas in the loss column, but just one game up on LSU.

This should be a great weekend series with each team looking to get a key win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

LSU at Georgia in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) and second baseman Diego Castillo (64) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Utah Spring Game

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
PENN STATE FOOTBALL
College Football

Penn State Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Fresno State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_16237478 (3)
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy