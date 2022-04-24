Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU will try to pull off its second upset of the weekend with a win over Georgia to win the series

LSU is on the road this weekend for a three-game series against SEC opponent Georgia. Today's game will conclude the series and both teams will be looking for a win to secure the series. 

How to Watch LSU vs Georgia in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the LSU vs Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this weekend, LSU was 28-16 overall and 8-7 in conference play. The Tigers were able to pick up the first win in this series on Friday. The team came out hot and the No. 21 Tigers pulled off an 8-1 upset over No. 13 Georgia. 

The Tigers recorded twelve hits in the game with half of those being extra-base hits. Sophomore Taylor Pleasants had a stellar game recording two doubles and a home run in her second consecutive three-hit game. Freshmen McKenzie Redoutey and Sydney Peterson both went 2-for-4 on the day and Redoutey led the team with three RBIs. 

Georgia came out for revenge after the loss on Friday and picked up a huge 16-9 win yesterday. The win improved the Bulldogs' record to 37-10 overall on the season and 10-7 in conference play. Georgia recorded 12 hits in the bottom of the first and that was enough to put LSU on its heels. Junior Sara Mosley went 5-for-5 on the day which marked the first Bulldog to do so since 2004. 

With both teams looking for the series wins and putting up 17 runs apiece thus far in the series, today's game should be fun to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

