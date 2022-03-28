On Monday evening in college softball action, Arkansas will hit the road to take on LSU.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing, and there will be plenty of good games to watch throughout this week. In particular, there are a few must-watch matchups for fans, and one of those games will feature LSU hitting the road to face Arkansas.

How to Watch the LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks game: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have compiled a 22-11 record coming into tonight's game. LSU ended up losing game one of the series by a final score of 8-7 but bounced back strong with a 7-4 win in game two.

On the other side of this matchup, the Razorbacks are currently the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. Arkansas knows how vital these SEC games are and will look to take home a series win tonight. This is the kind of game that the Razorbacks need to win to be championship contenders.

If you enjoy watching good softball, it doesn't get much better than this. In the series rubber match, two ranked SEC teams going at it will be must-watch TV. Tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

