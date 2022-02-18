How to Watch LSU vs Oklahoma State in College Softball

LSU opens its time in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday afternoon against Oklahoma State

LSU heads to Florida for a tough weekend of games after going 4-2 during the first weekend.

How to Watch LSU vs Oklahoma State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Tigers swept South Alabama but split with both Illinois and Central Arkansas. It was an up and down first weekend for the Tigers as they did finish with a winning record but dropped two games they could have won.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the country and this weekend they will look to show that they belong with the nation's top teams when they play three ranked teams.

First up is a tough game with No. 7 Oklahoma State who will be coming off a game with Michigan earlier in the day.

The Cowgirls entered the weekend 4-1 and were winners of three straight. They were shut out by No. 18 Duke but beat Utah, Cal Baptist and Missouri State to finish off the first weekend of play.

Oklahoma State will be finishing off a tough first day in Florida and will be looking to send LSU home with a loss to start its weekend.

