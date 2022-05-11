Maryland and Michigan State battle in the final first-round game of the Big Ten softball tournament on Wednesday.

Michigan State finished last in the Big Ten this year but the Spartans are still hosting the Big Ten softball tournament and gets a chance to play a home game against Maryland on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will be the visiting team on the scoreboard but get the comfort of their home field as they try and shock No. 5 Maryland.

The Spartans last played on May 1 when they beat the Terrapins. They lost the first two games against Maryland 7-2 and 8-0 but were able to steal game three 2-1.

They were supposed to play last weekend against Rutgers, but the series was canceled due to health-and-safety concerns within the Spartans team.

Wednesday, they get back on the field against a Maryland team that has lost their last three games.

The Terrapins had their first game with Ohio State postponed on Friday and then dropped a doubleheader on Sunday 6-0 and 8-5.

It was a tough ending to the season for the Terrapins, but they have a chance to redeem themselves with a first-round win against Michigan State on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.