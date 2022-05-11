How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michigan State finished last in the Big Ten this year but the Spartans are still hosting the Big Ten softball tournament and gets a chance to play a home game against Maryland on Wednesday night.
How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Softball Today:
Game Date: May 11, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
They will be the visiting team on the scoreboard but get the comfort of their home field as they try and shock No. 5 Maryland.
The Spartans last played on May 1 when they beat the Terrapins. They lost the first two games against Maryland 7-2 and 8-0 but were able to steal game three 2-1.
They were supposed to play last weekend against Rutgers, but the series was canceled due to health-and-safety concerns within the Spartans team.
Wednesday, they get back on the field against a Maryland team that has lost their last three games.
The Terrapins had their first game with Ohio State postponed on Friday and then dropped a doubleheader on Sunday 6-0 and 8-5.
It was a tough ending to the season for the Terrapins, but they have a chance to redeem themselves with a first-round win against Michigan State on Wednesday.
