Skip to main content

How to Watch McNeese State vs. LSU in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

For the second time in as many weeks, LSU and McNeese State meet. Both teams took care of business over the weekend, and are riding high coming into this one.

On Tuesday, LSU and McNeese State meet for the second of two games between the two schools this year. The matchup features two squads playing some of their best ball of the year right now.

How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream McNeese State vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU claimed the first meeting 7-1 last Tuesday in Lake Charles. Sophomore shortstop Taylor Pleasants went 3-for-4 in that game with two home runs and four runs driven in. 

Since that game, LSU took two of three games in a weekend series against SEC opponent No. 14 Georgia. It was a high-scoring series for the Tigers, who put up 26 runs over the three games. Sunday's win pushed the Tigers to the 30-win mark on the season, improving their record to 30-17.

McNeese State also had a big weekend, as the Cowgirls swept Lamar with wins of 6-2, 8-1, and 7-3. Those wins put the Cowgirls' overall record at 29-17.

Sophomore utility player Jil Poullard was a vital part of that series, going 5-for-9 with at least one hit in each game. Poullard currently leads McNeese State in most major offensive categories, including batting average (.387), home runs (6), and runs driven in (34). She has the second-best OPS in the entire Southland Conference at 1.219.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on SEC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

McNeese State vs. LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy