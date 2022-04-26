For the second time in as many weeks, LSU and McNeese State meet. Both teams took care of business over the weekend, and are riding high coming into this one.

On Tuesday, LSU and McNeese State meet for the second of two games between the two schools this year. The matchup features two squads playing some of their best ball of the year right now.

How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

LSU claimed the first meeting 7-1 last Tuesday in Lake Charles. Sophomore shortstop Taylor Pleasants went 3-for-4 in that game with two home runs and four runs driven in.

Since that game, LSU took two of three games in a weekend series against SEC opponent No. 14 Georgia. It was a high-scoring series for the Tigers, who put up 26 runs over the three games. Sunday's win pushed the Tigers to the 30-win mark on the season, improving their record to 30-17.

McNeese State also had a big weekend, as the Cowgirls swept Lamar with wins of 6-2, 8-1, and 7-3. Those wins put the Cowgirls' overall record at 29-17.

Sophomore utility player Jil Poullard was a vital part of that series, going 5-for-9 with at least one hit in each game. Poullard currently leads McNeese State in most major offensive categories, including batting average (.387), home runs (6), and runs driven in (34). She has the second-best OPS in the entire Southland Conference at 1.219.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on SEC Network.

