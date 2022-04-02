How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball

Michigan looks to even its series with Northwestern when it takes on the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon

Michigan visits Northwestern for the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines dropped game one 4-3 and will be looking to even the series with a win.

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines jumped out to a 3-0 lead but gave up a single run in the second and then two more in the six to send the game to extra innings. They then lost the game when Northwestern scored in the bottom of the ninth.

The loss kept Michigan winless in the Big Ten and dropped its record to 19-10 overall.

Saturday the Wolverines will look to finish the job and get that first Big Ten win against a Wildcats team that is 4-0 in conference play.

The Wildcats came back to get the big win on Friday and it kept them perfect in the Big Ten after it swept Michigan State last weekend.

The Wildcats are now 23-4 overall and have climbed into the top ten of the latest polls. They have been playing great softball and showed a lot of heart by battling back from an early deficit to the Wolverines.

Saturday they go for their 14th straight win as they try and take the series from rival Michigan.

Regional restrictions may apply.