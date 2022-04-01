Michigan looks to get its first Big Ten win of the year on Friday when it opens a three-game set with Northwestern in college softball.

Michigan has not had the season it was envisioning so far this year. The Wolverines struggled in non-conference play and then opened Big Ten play with two losses at home against Nebraska.

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

They had the third game canceled due to weather but had trouble with the Cornhuskers in the first two, losing 3-2 and 7-4.

They did bounce back on Tuesday with a 3-0 win against Bowling Green but now hit the road to take on a Northwestern team that has won 12 straight.

The Wildcats have been red hot and have moved into the top 10 in the latest polls.

They haven't lost in the month of March and opened up Big Ten play last weekend with a big three-game sweep of Michigan State.

They shut out the Spartans in game one 3-0, slipped by them in game two 8-6 and then dominated them in game three 9-1.

It was a great start to their conference schedule and this weekend they will look to get another big series win against a Wolverines team desperate to get wins.

