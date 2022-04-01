Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to get its first Big Ten win of the year on Friday when it opens a three-game set with Northwestern in college softball.

Michigan has not had the season it was envisioning so far this year. The Wolverines struggled in non-conference play and then opened Big Ten play with two losses at home against Nebraska.

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had the third game canceled due to weather but had trouble with the Cornhuskers in the first two, losing 3-2 and 7-4.

They did bounce back on Tuesday with a 3-0 win against Bowling Green but now hit the road to take on a Northwestern team that has won 12 straight.

The Wildcats have been red hot and have moved into the top 10 in the latest polls.

They haven't lost in the month of March and opened up Big Ten play last weekend with a big three-game sweep of Michigan State.

They shut out the Spartans in game one 3-0, slipped by them in game two 8-6 and then dominated them in game three 9-1.

It was a great start to their conference schedule and this weekend they will look to get another big series win against a Wolverines team desperate to get wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Michigan at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Montverde (FL) at IMG Academy (FL)

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17972807
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1006369368h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

By Kristofer Habbas18 minutes ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in College Baseball

By Alex Barth33 minutes ago
USATSI_17960479
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle33 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy