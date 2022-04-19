Michigan vs. Michigan State: Watch online, TV channel

Michigan hits the road on Tuesday looking to win its third straight game when it takes on rival Michigan State.

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Over the weekend, the Wolverines went to Maryland and were upset in game one but bounced back with a tough 5-3 eight-inning win in game two and then won the rubber match 9-2 on Saturday.

The back-to-back wins got the Wolverines back to .500 in the Big Ten at 6-6 and have them 26-13 overall.

It has been a bit of a down year in the Big Ten for Michigan, but it will look to take down its rival for a second time this year before getting ready for rival Ohio State this weekend.

Michigan State is looking to avenge that 6-1 earlier season loss to the Wolverines and get back in the win column.

It has been a tough conference season for the Spartans, but they hope a win against their rival can get things turned around as they head into the last three weeks of their season.

