How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten rivals battle on the diamond Wednesday when Michigan State takes the short trip to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Michigan State has had a rough start to Big Ten play in softball this year. The Spartans were swept by Northwestern in their first conference weekend and then lost two of three to Ohio State last weekend.

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan State at Michigan game on fuboTV:

It has dropped its Big Ten record to just 1-5 and Wednesday night, it will look to get a huge road win against its bitter rival.

Michigan has also stumbled to start conference play as it is just 1-4. The Wolverines did get a huge 8-3 win against No. 9 Northwestern on Sunday in the last game of the series but blew leads in each of the first two games.

The Wolverines were coming off a weekend in which they were upset twice by Nebraska and came out strong against the Wildcats in game one going up 3-0. They failed to score the rest of the game and lost 4-3 in nine innings.

In game two, Michigan scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead but gave it back by giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth in the 6-4 loss.

Both of these teams are now in must-win mode as Big Ten play ramps up. They haven't had the start they were hoping for and need to get a big win against their rival on Wednesday night

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Michigan State at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
College Softball

