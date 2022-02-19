Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it takes on Michigan in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Saturday afternoon

Florida State opened its time in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite invitational with a bang as it beat No. 15 Tennessee 9-3 and then beat No. 9 Texas 9-2.

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Michigan vs Florida State Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two wins improved the Seminoles' record to 7-0 and continued their impressive run to start the season. 

The Seminoles have looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this year and Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot as they take on a Michigan team who is coming off a 1-1 day on Friday.

Michigan lost its opener on Friday morning when Oklahoma State shut them out 4-0, but the Wolverines bounced back to pitch a shutout of their own when they beat UCF 6-0 Friday afternoon.

The Wolverines are now 4-3 on the year as they have stumbled to start the year. 

Saturday won't be any easier for them as they take on a red-hot Florida State team that is looking to stay perfect on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates as defenseman Brett Kulak (77) passes on during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_9191085
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Joaquin Niemann
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700492
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17697381
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
USATSI_17692781
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy