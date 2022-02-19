How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball

Florida State looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it takes on Michigan in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Saturday afternoon

Florida State opened its time in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite invitational with a bang as it beat No. 15 Tennessee 9-3 and then beat No. 9 Texas 9-2.

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Michigan vs Florida State Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two wins improved the Seminoles' record to 7-0 and continued their impressive run to start the season.

The Seminoles have looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this year and Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot as they take on a Michigan team who is coming off a 1-1 day on Friday.

Michigan lost its opener on Friday morning when Oklahoma State shut them out 4-0, but the Wolverines bounced back to pitch a shutout of their own when they beat UCF 6-0 Friday afternoon.

The Wolverines are now 4-3 on the year as they have stumbled to start the year.

Saturday won't be any easier for them as they take on a red-hot Florida State team that is looking to stay perfect on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.