How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight's quarterfinal game between Michigan and Maryland should be a tight one as both teams have sights set on the semifinals in college softball.

No. 4 seeded Michigan will play No. 5 seeded Maryland today in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game. Michigan had a bye in the first round while Maryland played hosts Michigan State to a 7-1 victory.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan vs. Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland's win over the Spartans yesterday improved the team's record to 28-23 overall. The first three innings of the game were scoreless due to some stellar pitching on both sides and solid defense. The Terps finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to take the lead. Another run in the bottom of the fifth extended that lead and four runs in the sixth were too much for the Spartans to overcome. The win marked the first Big Ten win for the Terps in program history.

Michigan comes into today's game with an overall record of 34-15. The Wolverines' conference record of 14-8 was enough for the No. 4 seed spot gaining a bye in the first round and fresh legs for the quarterfinals. Michigan comes into today's game with a five-game win streak after sweeping Wisconsin in the last regular-season series and taking two of three in the penultimate series against Minnesota.

Despite Michigan being favored in today's game, Maryland took the series in the regular season so it should not be counted out today.

