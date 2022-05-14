Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan and Nebraska battle Saturday morning for the championship of the Big Ten Softball Tournament

Michigan and Nebraska will meet up in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament on Saturday morning after both getting close 2-1 wins in the semifinals.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Nebraska in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska took on No. 6 Ohio State in the first semifinal and got a walk-off double by Olivia Ferrell in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.

Ferrell was also the winning pitcher as she came in to pitch in the fifth inning and pitched three scoreless innings, giving up just three hits.

The Buckeyes broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, but the Cornhuskers answered right back in the bottom of the fourth to set up Ferrell's heroics in the bottom of the seventh.

Saturday the Cornhuskers now play for their first-ever Big Ten tournament championship against the team with the most ever.

Michigan has won 10 tournament titles and won the last tournament held in 2019. The last two have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Wolverines are looking to do it again after they upset No. 1 Northwestern 2-1 on Friday in the second semifinal.

The Wolverines needed some heroics of their own as they were trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh and they were down to their last out. Sierra Kersten, though, would get a single to right field and then Taylor Bump would hit a two-run home run to left field to give Michigan the 2-1 lead and the win.

Saturday they will look to do it again and avenge two losses to Nebraska earlier in the season.

By Adam Childs
