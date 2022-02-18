Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs Oklahoma State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan and Oklahoma State battle on Friday morning in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Michigan and Oklahoma State open day two of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with a Top 25 clash.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Oklahoma State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Michigan vs. Oklahoma State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines head to the state of Florida for the second time in two weekends looking to improve on their 3-2 record. Michigan swept Kansas City and beat Illinois State, but lost a pair of decisions to No. 6 Florida and USF in Tampa last weekend.

It was a tough couple of losses for Michigan, but they didn't play poorly.

This weekend it doesn't get any easier as each of the Wolverines' four games are against ranked opponents starting with No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday morning.

The Cowgirls will look to deal Michigan its third loss as they go for their fourth straight win.

Oklahoma State went 4-1 during the first weekend with its only loss coming to No. 18 Duke. The Cowgirls took down No. 21 Arizona State, Utah, Cal Baptist and Missouri State in an overall good weekend.

This weekend they will also be tested as four of their five games will be against ranked opponents.

This should be a great game between two schools that have a good shot at making a deep run this season.

