How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

Minnesota looks to snap a two-game Big Ten losing streak when it travels to Michigan on Friday night

Minnesota opens its last road series of the year on Friday when it heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Golden Gophers are coming off a home series against Maryland where they lost the last two games.

They opened the series with a huge 13-1 win but came up short on Saturday 6-1 and then lost the finale 4-3.

The back-to-back losses dropped them to 6-9 in the Big Ten, but Friday it will look to snap the losing streak and upset the Wolverines.

Michigan, though, will be looking to win its third straight game after it beat rival Ohio State 4-3 and 5-4 to take the series from the Buckeyes last weekend.

The Wolverines have now won five of their last six Big Ten games and are now 9-7 in conference play.

Michigan has struggled more than usual in the conference, but it is looking to finish the season off strong at home against Minnesota before it heads to Wisconsin next weekend.

