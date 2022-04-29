Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota looks to snap a two-game Big Ten losing streak when it travels to Michigan on Friday night

Minnesota opens its last road series of the year on Friday when it heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Gophers are coming off a home series against Maryland where they lost the last two games.

They opened the series with a huge 13-1 win but came up short on Saturday 6-1 and then lost the finale 4-3.

The back-to-back losses dropped them to 6-9 in the Big Ten, but Friday it will look to snap the losing streak and upset the Wolverines.

Michigan, though, will be looking to win its third straight game after it beat rival Ohio State 4-3 and 5-4 to take the series from the Buckeyes last weekend.

The Wolverines have now won five of their last six Big Ten games and are now 9-7 in conference play.

Michigan has struggled more than usual in the conference, but it is looking to finish the season off strong at home against Minnesota before it heads to Wisconsin next weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Lehigh at Loyola in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) makes a save off a shot on goal by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy