How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

Minnesota and Michigan play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday in Ann Arbor

Michigan bounced back from a loss on Friday to get a shutout victory against Minnesota on Saturday.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

After having the game pushed back due to weather, the Wolverines got a great pitching performance from Alex Storako. Storako struck out seven in getting the complete game shutout to lead Michigan to the big win.

The Wolverines will now look to take the series on Sunday in their last home game of the year.

Minnesota, though, is looking to get a big series win over the rival Wolverines before heading home to take on Wisconsin in a doubleheader on Wednesday and then Northwestern in a three-game set next weekend.

With the loss on Saturday the Golden Gophers dropped to 7-10 in the Big Ten and 22-21-1 overall.

It has been an up and down season for them, but getting a victory on Sunday and a series win against the Wolverines would give them some momentum heading into the last week of the season.

