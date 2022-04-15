Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in Big Ten college softball action, Minnesota will hit the road to take on Nebraska.

The 2022 college softball season has been moving at an insane pace so far this year. At this stage of the season, teams are starting to separate themselves as contenders or fall behind the pack. Every game at this point in the year becomes extremely important.

With that in mind, Minnesota will hit the road to take on Nebraska in an interesting Big Ten matchup tonight.

How to Watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Nebraska Cornhuskers Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Ahead of tonight's game, the Golden Gophers hold a 19-15-1 record. It hasn't been the start that Minnesota was hoping for, but there is still time to turn things around. Last time out, the Golden Gophers ended up beating South Dakota State by a final score of 9-8.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cornhuskers have opened up the year with a 30-9 record. At this point in the season, Nebraska looks like a team that could be a serious contender down the stretch. In their last game, the Cornhuskers ended up dominating Iowa by a final score of 8-3.

While the Cornhuskers are definitely favored to win this game, the Golden Gophers aren't going to go down without a fight. A win on the road over Nebraska could be what Minnesota needs to get back on track. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

