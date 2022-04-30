Minnesota vs. Michigan Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota will look to win its second straight game against Michigan when it plays the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota came to Michigan losers of five of its last six Big Ten games and just 6-9 in conference play. The Golden Gophers didn't look like a struggling team, though, as they scored three runs in the top of the third and held Michigan to just two runs in the 3-2 upset win.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Gophers have now won two straight games and snapped a two-game Big Ten losing streak with the win.

Minnesota was fresh off a series loss to Maryland last weekend but is now on the verge of winning a big series against the Wolverines.

Michigan will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries to bounce back from the loss on Friday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and put the Wolverines on the verge of losing their first conference series since losing two of three to Northwestern at the beginning of April.

Michigan is now just 9-8 in the Big Ten and looking to get a win on Saturday as it tries to win its last home series of the season.



How To Watch

April
30
2022

Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

