How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Softball

Mississippi State heads to Tuscaloosa on Thursday for the first of a three-game set with Alabama in college softball.

Mississippi State takes the trip across state lines on Thursday looking to bounce back from a tough 8-5 eight-inning loss to Missouri on Sunday.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Mississippi State at Alabama game on fuboTV:

The Bulldogs were going for the three-game sweep of the Tigers but blew a 4-2 and lost the game in extras.

The loss dropped them to 26-14 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have played well in conference play, but it will be tough in this series when they take on Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is also 7-5 in the SEC but still looks like they could be one of the best teams in the conference.

They are coming off a near sweep of No. 7 Florida last weekend but lost the finale 12-7.

Alabama won the first game 8-3 and then got a ninth-inning home run from Bailey Dowling to win 2-1 in game two.

The series win was the second straight against a ranked opponent as the Crimson Tide beat No. 15 Georgia two weekends ago.

The Crimson Tide will look to flex their muscles this weekend and get another series win against Mississippi State.

