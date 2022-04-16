Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State takes on Alabama in the finale of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa

Alabama is trying to reassert itself as the team to beat in the SEC this year and is looking to end the series with Mississippi State with a big win.

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Tide have been one of the best teams in the country for years, but have stumbled a bit this year in conference play.

Alabama comes into the weekend with five SEC losses and has swept just one opponent this year. That came when the Crimson Tide took three straight from South Carolina at the end of March.

Mississippi State will look to put another chink in the Crimson Tide's armor, though, and get a huge win to finish off the weekend series.

The Bulldogs come into the weekend with five SEC losses also, but the rest of their conference schedule is going to be rough.

The Bulldogs will host Auburn next weekend, then travels to Kentucky before getting LSU at home to end the season.

Mississippi State has been competitive this year but is going to be tested the rest of the way and needs to leave Alabama with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

