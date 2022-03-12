How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

Mississippi State travels to Florida on Saturday in the two teams SEC opener

Florida comes into conference play rolling. The Gators have started the year 21-1 and have won five straight. Their only loss was a 5-4 upset defeat to Southern Miss on March 2nd.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Mississippi State at Florida match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Outside of that loss, Florida has been dominant. The Gators have had wins against ranked teams in Michigan, Duke and UCF. It has been an impressive start, but it will get tougher as they enter SEC play.

First up for the Gators is a Mississippi State team that has won two straight and is 15-8 on the year.

The Bulldogs have played well so far this year, but have struggled with consistency. They have had troubles with the best teams on their schedule but they have also dropped games against teams they also beat.

They will be a big underdog once SEC play starts, but this weekend they are looking to show they belong as they take on No. 4 Florida.

The Bulldogs will have to play well if they want to take down the mighty Gators, but have upset on their mind starting with their first game on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.