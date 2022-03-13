Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State and Florida play the second of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Gainesville in college softball.

Mississippi State and Florida opened up SEC play on Saturday in the first of a three-game series with the Gators taking the first game 8-4. 

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Florida match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Gators scored two in the fourth and six in the fifth to get the come from behind 8-4 win.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and dropped them to 15-9 overall on the year.

They haven't played poorly this year, but they have yet to beat a ranked team. They hope that can change on Sunday against the Gators.

The Gators, on the other hand, have been great this year. They are currently 22-1 and have won six straight.

Their only loss was a 5-4 upset loss to Southern Miss. Besides that game, they have looked like one of the best teams in the country and Saturday's comeback wasn't any different.

Florida will be a big favorite in this game, but the Bulldogs showed they could play with them for most of the game on Saturday and the Gators will have to be careful of the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17834070
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
