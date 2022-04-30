Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kentucky Wildcats go for the series win in Game 2 of this series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats are having a great season and they look to keep rolling in the second game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They are 32-14 on the season and only have one more series after this one against South Carolina before the postseason begins. The Wildcats snatched the first game of this home series and won in convincing fashion winning 7-3. The last two wins against Northern Kentucky (a 14-0 five-inning win) and Mississippi State were a nice reprieve after the Wildcats got swept against their SEC foe Missouri. 

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream the Mississippi State at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their last game didn't start all rosy for the Wildcats. The Bulldogs got off to a quick 3-0 start in the first inning. That did not deter starter Tatum Spangler. She pitched great only surrendering three hits while giving up zero earned runs in a complete game going the full seven innings. 

It improves Spangler's record to 8-1 and brings Kentucky to above .500 in SEC play. Kentucky responded tremendously offensively scoring four in the third and three in the fifth to put the game away. Erin Coffell was the offensive MVP of the game, going 2-3 with her first triple of the season, two RBIs and a walk. 

They'll look for the series win on Saturday and for more momentum before the season's end. Today's game will be senior night in Lexington. Look for an inspired performance from both clubs tonight.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

